Wind energy in Serbia: Largest wind farm opened

A wind farm with 38 wind turbines and total installed power of 104.5 MW was opened today in Kova?ica, Vojvodina.





This is the largest operational wind farm of its kind in Serbia. The construction of the wind farm was financed by the Israeli company Enlight. Three other financiers supported the construction of the wind farm with EUR 142 million, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), with EUR 49 million, Erste Group and Erste Bank Serbia, covered by Euler-Hermes ECA.

This is the new large power plant build in Serbia after almost three decades. The construction of the wind farm, which cost EUR 189 million, started in 2017. In July 2019, the plant obtained privileged producer status and was fully connected to the electricity transmission system.



Enlight also built and reconstructed over 40km of roads for the wind farm’s needs,



Following a successful trial period, the facility was officially inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Serbia’s Minister of Mining and Energy Aleksandar Anti?, Israel’s Ambassador to Serbia Alona Fisher Kamm, Enlight’s representatives and other officials.



The wind farm comprises 38 wind turbines delivered by GE Renewable Energy. A 15-year full-service agreement is also part of the deal between GE Renewable Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy.



The Kova?ica wind farm will supply 60,000 households with electricity and reduce CO2 emissions by almost 250,000 tonnes per year, the EBRD said in a press release.



Zsuzsanna Hargitai, EBRD Regional Director of the Western Balkans, said that investment in renewable energy is particularly important for the Western Balkans, a region which until recently has depended heavily on coal for electricity generation.