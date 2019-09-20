Enel Green Power starts construction at 201 MW Kolskaya wind farm, largest renewable project beyond the Arctic Circle

The wind power facility, owned by Enel Russia, will involve an overall investment of around 273 million euros and is expected to be completed in 2021. Enel Russia’s 90 MW Azov wind farm is also under construction, while the 71 MW Rodnikovsky wind project was awarded in June to the company, which is investing approx. 495 million euros in all three facilities. The company’s renewable investment in Russia is in line with the Enel Group’s target to fully decarbonise its generation mix by 2050.

Enel Green Power broke ground today at the Kolskaya wind project, located in the Russian region of Murmansk. With 201 MW of installed capacity, the facility is the largest wind farm currently under construction beyond the Arctic Circle. The project, owned by Enel Russia, will involve a total investment of around 273 million euros.

Today’s ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Enel Group’s Head of Europe and Euro-Mediterranean Affairs Simone Mori, Enel Russia General Director Carlo Palasciano Villamagna, Governor-elect of the Murmansk region Andrey Chibis, and other representatives of regional and federal authorities.

“Kolskaya is our northernmost project, part of a global portfolio that now goes from beyond the Arctic Circle to the southernmost areas of Africa and that circles the world east to west from Australia to the western United States, under the most diverse and challenging climate conditions,” said Antonio Cammisecra, Head of Enel Green Power. “Through the opening of this second construction site in Russia, we are taking the next step in the strengthening of our renewable portfolio in this country. Looking ahead, we are committed to scouting for further renewable opportunities in Russia while continuing to build and develop our current projects, leveraging on our strong presence and expertise in the area to progressively build a truly low-carbon footprint in Russia.”

Enel Russia was awarded the 201 MW Kolskaya wind project in the 2017 Russian Government tender for the construction of 1.9 GW of wind capacity in the country along with the 90 MW Azov wind project, which is currently under construction and due to be commissioned at the end of 2020.

In June 2019 Enel Russia was awarded another wind project of over 71 MW, Rodnikovsky wind farm, located in the Stavropol region, and due to be commissioned in the first half of 2024. Enel Green Power is in charge of the development and construction of all the projects.

Enel Russia’s overall investment in the three facilities amounts to approximately 495 million euros, underscoring the company’s major commitment to energy mix diversification through zero-emission technologies. This investment is in line with the Enel Group’s overall target to fully decarbonise its generation mix by 2050.

The Kolskaya wind farm is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2021 and will be able to generate around 750 GWh per year, avoiding the emission of around 600,000 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere each year. The wind facility will consist of 57 turbines covering a 257-hectare area.

Enel Green Power is the global business line of the Enel Group dedicated to the development, construction and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of more than 43 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.