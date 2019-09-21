Wind energy in France: EDF Renewables commissions the 27 MW Les Taillades wind farm in the Lozère department

Continuing its expansion in France, EDF Renewables has commissioned Les Taillades, a wind farm with 27 MW installed capacity located in the Lozère department. This new wind power facility is perfectly aligned with the EDF Group’s Cap 2030 strategy, which aims to double the EDF Group’s renewable energy capacity in France and worldwide to 50 GW net by 2030. The new wind farm consists of nine 3 MW wind turbines located at an altitude of 1,400m in the Les Taillades hills.

The area lies in the Chasseradès and Bastide-Puylaurent municipalities in the Massif de la Gardille, north of Mont Lozère and the Cévennes. The energy generated by the facility will be equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 30,000 people, or close to 40% of Lozère’s population.

Several local businesses were involved in the construction project thanks to the social and environmental charterput in place by EDF Renewables. Up to 100 people worked on building the facility, which took more than 20 months to complete. Local officials have paid tribute to the EDF Group’s commitment and that of its subsidiary EDF Renewables to the area’s economic development and energy transition.

Close attention has been paid to environmental and local concerns throughout the project to integrate the wind farm successfully. For example, a local community project – due to be signed shortly – by EDF Renewables and the Mont-Lozère community of municipalities aims to energise and add value to the local (landscape, architectural and tourist) heritage.

EDF Renewables owns 528.5 MW in installed capacity (483.4 MW in wind and 45.1 MWp in solar energy) in the Occitanie region, making it an active contributor to the region’s and France’s energy transition.

EDF Renewables is a leading international player in renewable energies, with gross installed capacity of 12,5 GW worldwide. Its development is mainly focused on wind and solar photovoltaic power. EDF Renewables operates mostly in Europe and North America but is continuing to grow by moving into promising emerging regions such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa and the Middle East. The company has strong positions in offshore wind power, but also in other areas of the renewable energies industry such distributed energy and energy storage. EDF Renewables develops, builds, operates and maintains renewable energies projects, both for itself and for third parties. Most of its international subsidiaries bear the EDF Renewables brand. EDF Renewables is the EDF Group subsidiary specialising in developing solar and wind power.