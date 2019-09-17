Vestas receives an order of 34 MW for wind power in Norway

Vestas has received a 34 MW order for the Haramsfjellet wind energy project on the island of Haramsøya in western Norway.





Vestas has developed a solution to fit the site’s wind conditions that includes eight V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and a long-term service contract to optimise energy production for the lifetime of the project in a high wind location. With a robust design for tough wind sites, the wind turbine is well-suited for the challenging climatic conditions that are commonly found on Norway’s western coastline.



The order is placed by Finnish-based Taaleri Energia investing via their SolarWind II fund in the wind power project that will have an annual production of about 112 GWh; enough electricity to supply around 7,000 Norwegian households.



“After 21 years of development of the Haram wind farm we are delighted to finally build the project. Great cooperation with Taaleri, Vestas and other suppliers, consultants and local landowners has made this possible. We are strongly committed in the role as both construction and asset manager of the project. We look forward to bring the project through construction and operation in order to assure a successful project”, says Olav Rommetveit, CEO of Zephyr.



“We are very satisfied with the second investment from the Taaleri SolarWind II fund. This investment in Norwegian wind energy is underpinned by the availability of commercial offtake contracts in one of the world’s most liquid power markets. Working together on this project with high quality partners such as Zephyr and Vestas demonstrates the value of our developer relationships and in-house technical expertise”, says Taaleri Energia’s Managing Director, Kai Rintala.



“With this order, Taaleri Energia, and our long-term development partner Zephyr, are showing full confidence in the efficiency of our 4 MW platform technology. By deploying our V136-4.2 MW wind turbine, which is well-suited to ensure optimised performance in this site’s rough wind conditions, the Haramsfjellet project achieves a very competitive levelised cost of energy”, states Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President, Vice President Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.



The contract includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 27-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will also feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.



Wind turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2020.