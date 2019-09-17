Siemens Gamesa, confirmed member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices in 2019

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy keeps constituent member, again this year, of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices (DJSI World), which tracks the economic, social and environmental performance of leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide. This is the tenth occasion the company has been selected for this index and the fourth year in a row. Additionally it was included in the European index (Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Europe, DJSI Europe).



Siemens Gamesa is the only Spanish company included within the machinery and electrical equipment category (IEQ), which comprises a total of 115 companies from all over the world.



Moreover, Siemens Gamesa scored particularly well in the areas of Codes of business conduct, Product stewardship, Innovation management, Strategy for emerging markets and Supply chain management. These results definitely place Siemens Gamesa as a reputed global sustainability leader in the eyes of stakeholders, financial analysts and the public at large.



Following this last rebalancing exercise corresponding to 2019, the DJSI World is made up of 318 companies and DJSI Europe of 142 components.



Created in 1999, the index selects and tracks the performance of world-leading companies in the sustainability field. Managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, in 2018 the invited universe consisted of the 2,500 largest-cap companies comprising the S&P Global BMI (broad market index); ultimately a little over 10% of the assessed universe with the most sustainable economic, social and environmental policies and initiatives was selected. The index in turn allows investors to invest in superior business models that are likely to remain attractive for the long haul. On the other hand, this process offers to companies’ insights highlighting opportunities and risks deriving from economic, environmental and social trends and developments that may have an impact on their competitive position.



The trends observed in these indices also show how investors’ interest in the most sustainable companies has steadily increased in recent years: since 2001, DJSI World has revalorized 95.71% and DJSI Europe 134.14%.



Siemens Gamesa is a member of other globally reputed sustainability indexes such as FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index or Global Challenges Index, among others.