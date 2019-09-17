Wind energy is one of the industries identified by the Spanish Government as strategic

The wind power sector is one of the industrial sectors identified by the Government as strategic to boost the growth of the industrial sector, improve its competitiveness and generate sustainable growth

The Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE), together with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, have developed the Sectorial Agenda of the Wind Industry, as part of the Strategic Industrial Policy initiative for Spain 2030. This is the first Sector Agenda of a renewable sector technology.

The Sector Agenda defines 46 concrete measures around six axes: regulation and taxation; industrial development; boost to exports and international presence; impulse to the R&D; standardization; and development of human capital.

The Spanish wind power industry is a sector of high added value and contributes to the Spanish economy gain in competitiveness, generates quality employment and contributes to the stable growth of renewable generation in our country.



Madrid, on September 17, 2019. “The development of our own wind technology together with the manufacturing capacity of wind turbines in our country has allowed the national industry to occupy a leading place in the energy transition, currently covering 19% of the demand electric In the first two weeks of this month of September, wind has been the first technology of the system and has been noticed in the price of the electricity market, which has been reduced by 46% compared to last year, the lowest price for this period of the last 10 years ”, said Rocío Sicre, president of the AEE, in the presentation of the Sectorial Agenda of the Wind Industry, which the employer has prepared together with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism .

“With this Sectorial Agenda of the Wind Industry, important work has been carried out to diagnose the positioning of the Spanish wind industry from a macro perspective, and the main competitiveness and strengths of the sector have been identified, running as a roadmap to propose the necessary lines of action for the growth and development of the wind sector in our country, ” said Rocío Sicre.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, who today inaugurated the presentation of the Agenda at the headquarters of the Ministry, has indicated that the document is “an example of public-private collaboration and shows how the wind industry responds to the new industrial, energy and environmental challenges that Spain has. ” This Agenda will contribute to the promotion of the industrial wind and renewable energy sector, “a priority of the Government for the strengthening of Spanish industry, without forgetting the commitment to decarbonization of the economy and the fulfillment of our commitments in the field of climate change and energy transition, ”said the Minister.

At the close of the presentation of the Sector Agenda, Raúl Blanco, Secretary General of Industry and SMEs, explained that the presentation of this Sectorial Agenda of the Wind Industry “represents another step in the implementation of an active industrial policy, which rests on the General Guidelines of the New Spanish Industrial Policy 2030, approved by the Council of Ministers last February. These Guidelines are the basis for the elaboration of the Spain 2030 Industrial Strategy, which has as its main objective that the industry represents 20% of the Spanish GDP in 2030, through the generation of new industrial activities and the promotion and promotion of existing ones , within a framework clearly marked by the Industry 4.0 revolution and the transition to a low carbon economy. This industrial impulse will be accompanied by a growth in employment and social cohesion, given that this sector is the one with the highest rates of stable and quality employment, as well as with salaries above the average of the economy ”.

Rocío Sicre, president of AEE; Juan Virgilio Márquez, general director of AEE; and various representatives of the Spanish wind sector together with the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, in the presentation of the Sectorial Agenda of the Wind Industry.

Blanco, in addition, has highlighted the work of the wind industry that is called to play a fundamental role, as one of the levers of greater future and with a strong tractor effect, especially, the Spanish subsector of capital goods, large generator of added value for our economy. “The Sectorial Agenda presented today is a clear example of the orientation of the new Spanish industrial policy, as well as a model of public-private collaboration that must impregnate everything related to the Government’s actions in the area of ??industrial momentum,” has pointed out.

The wind industry and its value chain

The Sector Agenda is a starting point and framework to move forward, as a result of public-private collaboration, in improving competitiveness and strengthening the sector and thereby playing a fundamental role in creating added value and employment of quality in a stable path of growth of renewable energies in Spain.

The president of AEE, Rocío Sicre, has highlighted the main strengths of the wind sector as a case of success in Spain by having a broad technological, industrial, innovation and business base, which “positions us as world leaders and constitutes a value chain complete in Spain ”. The latter allows, on the one hand, to minimize the need for importation, and on the other, to increase the resilience of the industry in situations of less local activity, allowing the Spanish wind industry to be purely exporter.

The wind sector contributes more than 3,394 million euros to the national GDP, contributing to exports in more than 2,391 million euros. Currently, the group of promoters and producers is the subsector with the highest contribution to the GDP of the Spanish wind sector with 1,461 million euros (2017 figure).

Wind energy in Spain creates quality employment (more than 22,500 people), decreases CO2 emissions (prevents the emission of 25 million tons / year), stimulates local investment, is the fourth exporter of wind turbines and fifth by power installed in the world with 23,484 MW, in addition to being the 2nd technology in the energy mix with a 19% coverage of electricity demand.



Main challenges of the sector, eight levers of competitiveness and 46 concrete action measures

The Sectorial Agenda of the Wind Industry defines the main current challenges of the wind sector to maintain the leadership position worldwide: compliance with European and national objectives, competitiveness and cost reduction, life extension and repowering of wind farms, hybridization and storage, new network codes, and offshore wind development.

As indicated in the Agenda, the main levers for the development and positioning of the wind sector are sustainability, global market positioning, efficiency in manufacturing processes, technological adaptability, our geostrategic position, leadership in R&D + i, industrial synergies, and network integration, security and firmness. All these levers strengthen the wind sector and help to successfully address industrial challenges so that Spain remains a leading wind energy country. In addition, it highlights the wind sector as a sector that drives synergies with other sectors relevant to our economy such as the naval, construction or aeronautics.

In order to help the Spanish economy gain competitiveness, promoting a sector with high added value, the Agenda defines a series of measures around the following axes:

Stable and predictable long-term regulatory framework

Electricity Market Reform

Rationalization of Taxation

Promotion of the extension of life and the repowering of wind farms

Offshore Wind Development

Improvement of competitiveness and productive capacities

Logistics Improvement

Boosting exports and international presence

Promotion of R & D & I

Standardization

Human capital

Rocío Sicre has concluded the presentation by stating that “the roadmap proposed by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) for the next decades addresses the economic, technical and social challenges that the wind sector will face in the future. At present, as a result of the development of wind technology and its cost competitiveness compared to other technologies, a period of evolution of the sector opens with greater industrial activity and leading role ’.