Wind Power in the Dominican Republic: Matafongo Wind Farm with 17 wind turbines

Matafongo Wind Farm, opened this Thursday in the town of Sabana Buey, Peravia province, will contribute 34 megawatts to the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI), diversifying the country’s energy matrix.

This was highlighted by the Dominican Presidency in a statement, in which he informed that the inauguration of the work was led by the country’s president, Danilo Medina.

The Matafongo Wind Farm has 17 wind turbines with two megawatts of nominal unit power, each of which has a transformer that raises the generation voltage (690 volts) to the internal transport of the park (34.5 kilovolt).

It is estimated that the production of this park will be around 91,800 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 3,100 hours of annual production, according to the statement.

The wind power project, developed by Grupo Eólico Dominicano, S.A., with contributions from Genera Avante and with financing from private banks, has an investment of approximately 71 million dollars.

According to the statement, it will supply more than 30,000 homes, thus reducing dependence on oil and derivatives.

Matafongo wind energy plant will also help energy sustainability, environmental health, promoting tourism and avoiding emitting millions of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, the note adds.

The activity was attended by Javier Casáis, director of Energía Inveravante SL; Ángel Estévez, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources; Wilfredo González, general manager of the Dominican Wind Group; and Alejandro Abellán García, ambassador of Spain in the Dominican Republic, among others.