Ingeteam will be present at the largest renewables trade show in the United States

North America Smart Energy Week is the major event that gathers together the greatest number of professionals from the PV solar, energy storage and energy efficiency sectors (among others), bringing several trade shows under one roof, such as Solar Power International, Energy Storage International, Smart Energy Marketplace+Microgrids, Wind Energy International and Hydrogen+Fuel Cells International.

Once again, Ingeteam will be present to showcase its principal technological innovations in the solar PV and energy storage sectors, directed at the North American market. Ingeteam has already supplied for these two sectors 15 GW and 100 MWh worldwide, respectively. The show will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Centre in Salt Lake City (Utah) from 23 to 26 September.

At its 800 ft2 booth No. 2225, Ingeteam will showcase its medium voltage Inverter Station solution featuring 1500Vdc technology, which can reach up to 5.4 MW. This technological development is supplied as a turnkey solution that integrates the PV inverters, pad-mounted MV transformer (with reduced losses), auxiliary services panel and auxiliary services transformer. Ingeteam will also provide information on its O&M services for the US market, a sector in which the company already maintains 15 GW worldwide.

The company’s solutions are available for solar PV plants and also for battery energy storage systems, given that the Ingeteam inverters are compliant with the North American UL1741SA and UL9540 standards. The fair will also have a parallel section dedicated to energy storage, in a market with great growth prospects for this sector. This section has been named Energy Storage International and, like SPI, is part of North America Smart Energy Week.