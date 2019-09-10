IRENA Takes Call for Energy Transition Action to the World Energy Congress

Renewable energy is driving a shift in the way the world generates, distributes and consumes energy — powering economic growth, enhancing energy security and combating climate change. It also brings widespread socioeconomic benefits including millions of skilled jobs and boosts domestic industrial capacities, globally and in the GCC region. These are central message the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will bring to the 24th World Energy Congress hosted by the United Arab Emirates from 9-12 September 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

Achieving a timely, managed energy transition presents an unprecedented challenge. In two plenary sessions of the Word Energy Congress, IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera will address opportunities of the ongoing global energy transformation based on renewables. On 9September he will speak at a panel on “New visions of energy: Succeeding in a context of disruption” and on 11 September he will make a key intervention on “Power, policies and purpose: a new era of energy geopolitics”. Mr. La Camera will also speak to leaders at the World Energy Council Italy on “Pathways to regional energy transition in the Mediterranean area.

IRENA side events at WEC24

On 11 September 2019, IRENA will organise two programmatic SIDE EVENTS at World Energy Congress.

Together with partners from the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) secretariat, IRENA will put the role of scenarios and planning center stage at a joint event at a joint event on the energy transformation and regional integration of power systems (15:30-16:15). The focus will be on how regional integration scenarios better inform national level long-term energy scenarios and vice-versa.

Furthermore, IRENA will organise a side event on how to create an enabling environment for attracting investments in renewables and maximising socioeconomic benefits (15:30-17:30). The discussion will focus on the transformative actions needed to align energy policies with climate objectives, unlock investments, scale-up renewable energy projects, and strengthen local capacities and public acceptance. Participants will also reflect on how to broaden policy frameworks to maximise the socioeconomic benefits of the energy transformation.

IRENA will also engage with participants and present the Agency’s work at its booth in the exhibition hall.