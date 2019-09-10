Husum Wind trade fair underway

The 2019 Husum Wind trade fair got underway today in Husum (Schleswig-Holstein). ENERCON will be exhibiting as a strong partner for onshore wind energy projects with its team at the trade fair until Friday. In addition to product and technology innovations, it will present solutions for operators and owners to create added value for their wind farms.

The new wind turbines in the EP3 and EP5 platforms will be at the centre of ENERCON’s trade fair appearance, together with the ‘EEK20+’ post-EEG concept for operators and owners of existing wind farms after funding has ended. ENERCON aims to use talks with politicians in Husum to make the case for fast and effective improvements to the framework conditions in the crisis-stricken German market.