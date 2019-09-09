Vestas to be Principal Partner of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team

Vestas is proud to announce it will be a Principal Partner of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team as part of our journey to help create a world powered by wind energy and other renewables. This prestigious sponsorship will introduce our brand and partnership activities into one of the world’s fastest-growing, most exciting, and agenda-setting sports. And we want to use this opportunity to raise awareness of both Vestas and one of the most pivotal challenges of the climate crisis: the need for electrification of the energy system.

Under the team tagline, “Powered by Vestas”, the long-term partnership will see us joining the many teams, fans and sponsors in some of the world’s most famous cities, starting with the ABB FIA Formula E Championship’s sixth season. With our own history of innovation and purpose, Vestas will use this sponsorship of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team to play a larger role in the global conversation around making renewables the foundation of our energy system, including mobility.

“The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is one of the world’s most high-profile platforms for electrification, driving key changes to the transportation sector through the power and potential of electric vehicles”, says Henrik Andersen, CEO of Vestas. “It’s a fantastic, evolving sport that combines high-speed competition, cutting-edge technology, a passion for winning and – above all – a clear commitment to drive our society in a sustainable direction. In the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team, we have a trusted partner with a clear commitment to bringing its brand of quality, innovation and passion to both a cause and a sport that are gaining attention around the world”.

Electrification is important for both growing wind energy’s penetration of the energy system and achieving our vision of being the global leader in sustainable energy solutions. The transportation sector, as a large greenhouse gas emitter, offers great potential to showcase electrification as an important and impactful way of addressing the climate crisis.

“As a pioneer in wind, Vestas has been at the forefront of the global effort to make wind energy power our world and power our economy”, says Morten Dyrholm, Group Senior Vice President of Vestas for Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs. “Now, as we are expanding our playing field within sustainable energy, our partnership with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team will allow us to engage a broader audience interested in applying our shared passion and purpose to making a fundamental shift in how we produce, distribute and use energy”.

“Mercedes-Benz has always been a pioneer in the automotive industry. Equally, Vestas has been a pioneer in wind power. Formula E is an exciting platform for us to showcase the performance of our EQ battery-powered electric vehicles, offering a completely new kind of experience which combines racing with a unique event character. Having Vestas on board as a Partner gives us the possibility to go a step further, meaning we can look at the bigger picture. It’s not just about creating an electric vehicle – it’s also about generating the electricity to power that vehicle in a sustainable, renewable manner. In that sense our partnership with Vestas is something which is truly authentic”, says Ian James, Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team.