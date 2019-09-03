Wind power in Yucatán: new La Península wind farm of Global Energy Services

Vive Energía said that the Península wind farm in Yucatán was awarded from the first electric auction held in 2016, then organized by the National Energy Control Center.



The Spanish multinational Global Energy Services (GES) was awarded the installation of wind turbines of the Península wind farm, 90 megawatts, in Yucatan, which will be developed by the Chinese company Envision, the fifth largest manufacturer of wind turbines, next to the local Vive Energía.



The Spanish company said that with the Peninsula Peninsula wind energy project in Yucatan it already exceeds 2.5 GW installed in Mexico, while globally it is about 26.4 GW in 45 countries.