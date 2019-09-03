Wind energy: last tickets to participate in the biggest event in Argentina

On September 4 and 5, LA NACION, together with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Argentine Wind Chamber (CEA), will hold Argentina Wind Power 2019, the largest event in the country related to wind energy, which will take place in the Argentine Catholic University.

The meeting will bring together developers, manufacturers, large consumers, suppliers, investors, government authorities and other institutions to discuss the development of the enormous and rapid growth of the wind industry in Argentina, one of the biggest sources of investments in this country during the last years, in addition to having been the largest growing energy source in these times.

In meeting, it will aim to promote greater growth in an industry that in Argentina is becoming stronger every day. Interested persons may purchase their ticket at argentinawindpower.lanacion.com.ar.

AWP 2019 will have the presence of the most important wind market companies in the country such as YPF Luz, Grupo Nordex, Vestas, Genneia, Enercon, Siemmens Gamesa, PAE, Arauco Wind Farm, DNV – GL, Acindar, Aluar, Hine Group, BICE , Wind Tech and Energías del Plata.

The meeting will have a very rich program of analysis of the different aspects of the current events of the industry, an exhibition space with 15 stands in which the companies will meet the requirements of the interested parties and show the current events of their companies, the presentations of sessions selected techniques, several networking spaces, three auditoriums for the talks and a closing cocktail of the first day by GWEC.

Within the wide range of specialists that will be part of the analysis panels that will make up the AWP 2019 program will be Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC; Walter Lanosa, vice president of CEA; Sebastián Kind, Undersecretary of Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency of the Nation, and Marcos Browne, president of YPF Luz. Also present will be Soren Vohtz, Danish ambassador to Argentina.

Although many of the panels will have the presence of English-speaking speakers, attendees will receive headphones to continue the talk thanks to simultaneous translation.

The Argentina Wind Power 2019 program will have the following content:

4th of September

9:00 – 9:20 Opening

9:30 – 9:35 Travel and tape cutting

9:35 – 10:00 Overview: annual wind report. Global trends, markets in Latin America and wind Argentina

10:00 – 10:30 Conversation with Sebastian Kind, Undersecretary of Renewable Energies

10:30 – 10:45 Conversation with YPF about the energy transition in Argentina

10:45 – 11:15 Break

11:15 – 11:45 Key note: Argentine market. Report Challenges for the development of wind power Argentina

11:45 – 12:45 Political assignment I: The vision of wind energy in energy policy programs in Argentina

12:45 – 14:30 Lunch

2:30 pm – 3:15 pm Overview: Decarbonization of the economy and energy transition. The role of wind energy by 2030

15:15 – 16:00 Vision of wind energy technology providers

16:00 – 16:45 Investment performance and project financing in the RenovAR and Mater programs

16:45 – 17:45 Socio-economic returns. The local impact of wind generation: Evolution and pending needs

September 5

9:30 – 10:15 Technology: Evolution of wind technology to maximize network integration

10:15 – 11:00 Networks: Solutions for optimizing the use of network infrastructures with renewable energy

11:00 -11: 20 Break

11:20 – 12:00 Marketing: Long-term contracting of green energy supply

12:00 – 12:45 Experiences, challenges and realities of wind power generators

12:45 – 14:00 Lunch

14:45 – 15:45 National wind industry beyond 2025

15:45 – 16:15 Women’s contribution to sustainability

16:15 – 16:45 The development of specialized Human Resources for a new industry

16:45 – 17:30 Political perspective: Wind energy and socioeconomic returns in Argentina.

17.30 – 18.00 Conversation with governors

18.00 – 20.00 Cocktail in GWEC Lounge