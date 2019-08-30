French first-half wind power capacity up 0.5 GW year on year

French wind power capacity in the first half of the year rose by 0.5 gigawatts (GW) from the same period last year, data from the energy ministry showed on Friday.

Total wind energy generation capacity stood at 15.8 GW at the end of June.

The ministry said projects with a combined 12.1 GW of capacity are being developed as the country races to increase the share of renewable power generation in its electricity mix.

Power production from wind turbines rose to 16.5 TWh during the period, accounting for about 6.7% of French electricity consumption.

The ministry said that about 397 megawatts of solar power capacity was added year on year, taking France’s installed solar power capacity to 9.3 GW at the end of June.