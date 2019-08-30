Enel Green Power awarded 190 MW of wind power in indian green energy tender

Enel Green Power, through its subsidiary EGP India, has been awarded the right to sign a 25-year energy supply contract for a wind energy project under national competitive bidding held by SECI.

Enel Green Power (“EGP”), through its Indian renewable subsidiary EGP India[1], has been awarded the right to sign a 25-year energy supply contract for a 190 MW wind farm in India. The project was awarded under the 1.8 GW Eighth Tranche of the national wind tender issued by the government company Solar Energy Corporation of India (“SECI”).

“We are continuing to grow our presence in India through this significant tender award,” said Antonio Cammisecra, Head of Enel Green Power. “India has already become a giant in the global renewable arena, backed by its highly competitive and sophisticated tender system. We are contributing to this vibrant renewable market through our wealth of technological expertise and our sustainability-driven approach. This success in our second wind tender award in India is a strong demonstration of our commitment, capabilities and competitiveness in the Indian renewable energy market.”

Under the energy supply contract to be assigned to EGP pursuant to today’s tender, the wind farm will supply specified volumes of energy over a 25-year period to SECI.

The wind project, which is expected to start operations in the second half of 2021, will be able to generate more than 700 GWh of renewable energy every year, enough to avoid the annual emission of around 608,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere and continuing to help India meet its renewable energy goals. The current Indian government has set a target of achieving 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind power generation capacity by 2022, up from around 25 GW of solar and about 35 GW of wind today.

Enel Green Power, through EGP India, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, owns and operates 172 MW of wind capacity producing around 340 GWh per year in Gujarat and Maharashtra. In April 2018, the company scored its first renewable energy tender win, with the assignment of 285 MW of wind in Gujarat under the Fourth Tranche of SECI’s national wind tender.

Enel Green Power is the Enel Group’s global business line dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of over 43 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.