Wind power in Aragon: Iberdrola installs wind turbines in the El Pradillo wind farm

Iberdrola has started the installation of the first wind turbines of the El Pradillo wind farm, 23 megawatts (MW) and located between the Zaragoza municipalities of Frescano, Borja and Agón (Aragón).

The installation of the wind turbines, which will be a total of six of the Siemens Gamesa G132 model – of 3.4 MW of unit power – and one of the SG114 model – of 2.1 MW -, will be completed in the next two months.

The components of the wind turbines – torres, shovels, nacelles / hubs, generators, multiplier and traffos – have been manufactured in Spain, at facilities in Zaragoza, Navarra, Gijón, Soria, Cantabria and Burgos.

The wind power project, promoted together with Caja Rural de Navarra, represents an investment of 26 million euros and is scheduled for operation before the end of this year.

With the production generated by El Pradillo, a population equivalent to 10,500 homes / year will be supplied with wind energy and the emission of 17,300 tons of CO2 / year will be avoided, said the energy company.

With El Pradillo, Iberdrola reinforces its commitment to renewable energy in Aragon, a region where it operates more than 320 MW of wind and water.

The Pradillo is part of the clean energy relaunch plan designed by Iberdrola in Spain, with which the company plans to install 3,000 new renewable MW by 2022 and up to 10,000 new MW by 2030. The plan will allow the creation of employment for 20,000 people in Spain.

The company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán is the first wind power producer in Spain, with an installed capacity of 5,770 megawatts (MW), while its total installed renewable capacity reaches 15,828 MW.