Wind power in Aragón: Endesa wind farm in Zaragoza

Enel Green Power España (EGPE), a subsidiary of Endesa, has already started the construction of the new 39.38 megawatt (MW) Campovila II wind farm in the town of Villamayor de Gállego (Zaragoza). The total investment of the project will be around € 39 million.

The CEO of Endesa, José Bogas, has affirmed that this project takes another step in the green energy objectives. “We reaffirm our commitment to continue strengthening the‘ mix ’of renewable generation in the country. Endesa is fully committed to the use of renewable energy sources in Spain, actively promoting innovation and sustainability for the benefit of local communities and the country as a whole ”.

The new park will be operational later this year, and, when operational, will have the capacity to generate about 119 gigawatts hour (GWh) per year, which will prevent the annual emission of 79,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. It will consist of 15 wind turbines of 2.6 MW of unit power, the company said.

Campoliva II joins 10 other wind plants in Aragon that are part of the 540 MW that Endesa’s “green” subsidiary was awarded in auctions organized by the Government in May 2017. The parks will be operational before the end of 2019.

Specifically, six of them are located in the province of Teruel: Muniesa, Farlán, San Pedro de Alacón, Allueva, Sierra Pelarda and Sierra Costera I and five in the province of Zaragoza: Campoliva I, El Campo, Santo Domingo de Luna, Loma Gorda and Campoliva II.

When they become operational, they will have a generating capacity of around 1,200 GWh per year, which will prevent the annual emission of 796,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, and will involve an investment of 430 million euros. The remaining 171 MW of wind awarded in the auctions will be located in Andalusia, Castilla y León, Castilla La Mancha and Galicia.

For the construction of these parks, EGPE is employing various innovative tools and techniques, such as drones for surveying, intelligent tracking of turbine components, advanced digital platforms and software solutions to remotely monitor and support activities and activities. commissioning of the plants.

These tools and solutions will allow faster, more precise and reliable data collection in the work activities, which increases the overall quality of the construction and facilitates communication between the equipment that is inside and outside the work area.

The construction of these projects is based on the “Sustainable Construction Site” model of Enel Green Power, including the installation of photovoltaic solar panels in each work to cover part of its energy needs.

In addition, water saving measures will be carried out by installing water tanks and rainwater collection systems; Once the construction works are finished, both the photovoltaic panels and the water saving equipment will be donated to the municipalities where the projects are located for public use.

EGPE has also begun the construction of 339 MW of production capacity of solar origin awarded in the third government auction, held in July 2017, in Extremadura and Murcia.

The construction of wind (540 MW) and solar (339 MW), awarded in the last two auctions, will involve an investment of more than 800 million euros until 2020. This capacity of 879 MW additional means increasing by 52.4 per one hundred the power of the current renewable energy park of EGPE.

Endesa currently manages more than 6,526 MW of renewable capacity in Spain. Of this figure, 4,710 MW are of conventional hydraulic generation. The rest, more than 1,816 MW, are managed through EGPE, and come from wind power (1,750 MW), mini hydro (52 MW) and other renewable energy sources (14 MW).

Enel Green Power, the global renewable energy business line of the Enel Group, to which Endesa belongs, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables worldwide, with a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of about 43 GW in a generation combination that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric, and is at the forefront of the integration of innovative technologies in power plants renewable energy.