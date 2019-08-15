Plasencia processes two wind power plants

The City Council of Plasencia is processing the installation of two new wind farms and two photovoltaic solar power plants.

One of the wind farms will be the so-called “Merengue 2” wind farm by Naturgy. It will have 15 wind turbines and a power of 50 megawatts (MW). This wind farm complements the first one in Extremadura, Merengue, which opened on February 15 of this year. Merengue, located in the mountains of the same name, generates 20 MW.

The second, from Extremadura Energy Projects, will be known as “Plasencia” and will have 5 wind turbines, with 10 MW of power.

These wind energy and PV projects will allow Plasencia to triple the energy with renewable energy.