Trump sued for dismantling Obama’s green policy

The Trump administration attacked the Clean Energy Plan promoted by the Obama administration.

A coalition of 29 states and cities filed a lawsuit against the Administration of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to block the dismantling of a 2015 initiative that restricts coal-fired power plants.

The new legal battle led by the states of California and New York wants to avoid the implementation of the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) program, with which Donald Trump wants to replace the Clean Energy Plan implemented by his predecessor, Barack Obama (2009-2017).

The Clean Energy Plan, in English Clean Power Plan, is considered one of Obama’s main achievements in the fight against the climate crisis.

It required reducing emissions from coal-fired power plants by 32% by 2030, taking into account the 2005 levels, with the subsequent purpose of replacing these plants with renewable energy, such as wind and solar thermal.

The standard implemented also urged electricity supply companies to adopt cleaner energy, such as natural gas, solar power or wind energy.

The lawsuit ensures that the new rule does not significantly reduce the greenhouse gases of power plants and promotes increased pollution by prolonging the existence of coal plants.

The legal complaint also emphasizes that with the new regulations, the Trump Government is trying to reduce the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with regard to regulating emissions, which is contrary to the intentions of Congress.

Last June, Andrew Wheeler, EPA administrator, announced the new rule by arguing that the Obama Administration had exceeded its authority with its Clean Energy Plan and that the Supreme Court had halted its implementation following a lawsuit from several Republican states.

Tuesday’s complaint represents the interests of 22 states, including Wisconsin, Colorado and North Carolina, as well as eight cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Washington.

As the Trump Administration tries to drag us back in the fight for the future of our children, California will continue to advance in the cause of American climate leadership, “California Governor Gavin Newsom warned on Tuesday, which backed the legal complaint.

For its part, the New York attorney general, Letitia James, stressed that “the weather is becoming increasingly extreme and without a significant correction of the course, is moving towards a climate disaster,” according to a statement.