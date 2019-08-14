Three solar modules of world’s first commercial beam-down tower Concentrated Solar Power project to be connected to grid

Yumen Xinneng 50 MW molten salt tower CConcentrated Solar Power plant is China’s only pilot project taking innovative beam down CSP tower technology and also will be the first large-scale commercial CSP project in the world of this kind.

It is expected that No.1-3 Modules will be completed and connected to the grid at the end of next month in September 2019.

With total investment of RMB 1.79 billion, Yumen Xinneng 50MW molten salt tower Concentrated Solar Power project is made of 15 mirror field Modules, and each module consists of 17MWth solar filed and one beam-down tower, totaling 50MWe. One 9-hour molten salt thermal storage system & steam turbine set are also equipped in the project.

It is expected that No.1-3 Modules will be completed and connected to the grid at the end of next month in September 2019.

It is the only pilot project taking innovative beam down CSP tower technology and also will be the first large-scale commercial CSP project in the world taking beam-down CSP tower route.

With total investment of RMB 1.79 billion, Yumen Xinneng 50MW molten salt tower CSP project is made of 15 mirror field Modules, and each module consists of 17MWth solar filed and one beam-down tower, totaling 50MWe. One 9-hour molten salt thermal storage system & steam turbine set are also equipped in the project.

As Xinchen CSP Technology Co., Ltd, the Project Subcontractor of Energy Collecting and Storage System said earlier on the progress:

No.1 Module has been fully completed and commissioned;

No. 2 module is under construction, with the secondary reflection tower being lifted, and the majority of heliostats installed;

Modules 3-10 are undergoing basic civil engineering and steel structure and heliostats installation;

Main equipment such as steam turbine and generator installed and commissioned.

More project details and updates please download the fresh report produced by CSP Focus:

Free Report: Yumen Xinneng 50MW Molten Salt Tower Beam-down CSP Project

Take a look on the progress and milestones:

? Sept.30, 2019 (expected), Modules No.1-3 connected to the grid

? July, 2019, Module No.1 tested and molten salt was heated to 570?; Heliostats of Module No.2 almost installed; Modules No.3-10 under construction

? March, 2019, steam turbine & steam generation equipment installed

? Aug.5th, 2018, main transformer installed

? April, 2018, foundation of steam turbine started construction; Modules No.2-5 started construction

? March, 2018, overall installation of Module No.1 completed

? Dec.7, 2017, molten salt TES started construction

? September, 2017, designing plan reviewed

? Jun.8, 2017, officially broke ground

? Dec.16, 2016, feasibility study meeting held

Suzhou Thvom Technology Co., Ltd (Thvom) acquired 85% share of the project in 2017, and was jointly invested by China Shanghai Electric in 2018.

Three Chinese partners and sub-company are playing key roles in the project technology, EPC and solar field equipment including China Sinogy Electric Engineering Co., Ltd (CSECC), Jiangsu XinChen CSP Technology Co., Ltd (XinChen) and Shanghai Parasol Renewable Energy Company (Parasol).

In terms of the equipment and service providers, Chinese local manufacturers like Luyang, Shanghai Turbine Works, Dongfang Boiler are working for the project by providing thermal insulation, steam turbine and steam generator.

Overseas companies including Ruhrpumpen, MICC, Schneider Electric, Flexim and Krohne provide some of the key products like molten salt pump, heat tracing, DCS and flow meters.

To read the full list of the confirmed vendors of Yumen Xinneng 50MW molten salt tower CSP plant, please click:

Free Report: Yumen Xinneng 50MW Molten Salt Tower Beam-down CSP Project

And you are also welcome to join the upcoming 3rd CSP Focus Innovation 2019?Oct.24-25, Beijing China? conference and expo, where you will be updated with China key CSP projects and get learned of the innovative CSP experience and technology.

Click here to get the event brochure or register directly.

China, Concentrated Solar Power, CSP, Molten Salt, tower, Yumen Xinneng