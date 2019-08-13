Siemens Gamesa strengthens its leadership in India wind energy

The company will install 206 SG 2.2-122 wind turbines for its first wind power projects with Alfanar in the country. The order includes two wind farm projects which will be developed in Bhuj in the state of Gujarat.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured its first order in India with Alfanar for the supply of 206 units of the SG 2.2-122 wind turbines for two wind farms, totalling 453 MW. Both projects will be located in Bhuj, Gujarat, where the company will supply 202 MW for one project and 251 MW for the other. The wind farms are expected to be commissioned by 2020.



The SG 2.2-122 is specifically optimized for low wind, low turbulence sites typical of the Indian market, thanks to extremely low power density and high efficiency. This turbine has been crucial to cement Siemens Gamesa leading position in India having sold over 1 GW in the current fiscal year.



“Alfanar is already our customer globally and we are happy to announce this first deal with the company in India. Repeated big orders such as this certainly boosts our confidence and demonstrates customers’ trust in our capabilities. With the SG 2.2-122 – a turbine made for India, we expect to deliver better value to our customers through innovative, tailor-made solutions,” said Ramesh Kymal, Onshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa in India.



Mr. Jamal Wadi, CEO, Alfanar Global Development, said, “As one of the global players for developing renewable projects, we are happy to partner with Siemens Gamesa yet again, this time for part of our 600 MW portfolio awarded under the SECI bids which we are developing in Bhuj, India. With more than 3 GW of greenfield development in the pipeline for Alfanar in India, our main goal is to provide value and benefit to the community by partnering with reliable manufacturers”.



According to GWEC India is ranked 4th in global wind power installed capacity. The onshore potential in the country is promising as it stands at 300 GW of which only 35 GW have been tapped. India’s government has established a target of reaching 65 GW of cumulative wind power capacity by 2022.



Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 6.2 GW mark. The company has two blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and an operations & maintenance centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).