Wind energy in Cuba: wind farm advances in Las Tunas

The Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, verified the construction work for the assembly of the Windwind wind turbines of the La Herradura 1 wind farm, on the north coast of Las Tunas.

The first two cast bases, and the work that is undertaken in the third for the support of wind turbines, were appreciated by Ramiro Valdés.

It was learned that the specialists of the People’s Republic of China, where the contracted wind power technology comes from, have endorsed the quality of the executions, after verifying the development of each constructive action.

Executives of the Construction and Assembly Company of Las Tunas, said that this year 20 of the Park’s 34 bases should be merged; but it was clarified that the generation of wind energy will begin to be partially exploited, without the need to wait for the total completion of the work.