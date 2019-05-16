Vestas secures 228 MW wind power order from PacifiCorp

Ekola Flats is part of PacifiCorp’s Energy Vision 2020 initiative, a USD 3.1 billion investment to expand wind power via repowering existing wind energy projects, adding 1,150 MW of new wind resources by the end of 2020, and building a 140-mile transmission line segment in Wyoming to enable wind generation.

Vestas has received an order for 228 MW of wind turbines V136-4.2 MW, operating in 4.3 MW power optimised mode, from PacifiCorp, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, for the 250 MW Ekola Flats wind energy project, located in Wyoming.

As part of Energy Vision 2020, Vestas and PacifiCorp earlier last week announced 459 MW of V136-4.2 MW, operating in 4.3 MW power optimised mode, for the TB Flats I and II projects, and previously partnered on repowering the Marengo and Marengo II wind projects in Washington, upgrading the site’s existing V80-1.8 MW turbines with V100-2.0 MW turbines.

“We’re pleased PacifiCorp has again selected our 4 MW platform for the Ekola Flats projects”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The V136-4.2 MW, operating in 4.3 MW power optimised mode is well suited to capture the maximum available wind resource at Ekola Flats, and ensure low-cost, reliable wind energy benefits PacifiCorp’s customers and communities”.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 12-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the project. Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.