Vattenfall and GE Renewable Energy to cooperate on deployment for largest offshore wind turbine in Europe

“As a leader of the wind energy industry, we are constantly striving for top notch technology. The cooperation with GE Renewable Energy enables us to remain one step ahead in wind turbine technology developments. The size and performance of Haliade-X 12MW will support us to further improve the competitiveness of offshore wind energy production. Due to a lower number of turbines needed for future windfarms, there is also a positive impact on the environmental footprint.”, says Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind.

With a capacity of 12 MW, it is the largest offshore wind turbine on the market to date. Development and production of the new 12 MW wind turbine will mostly take place in France.

This cooperation is the result of 12 months of intensive exchanges, during which Vattenfall conducted an in-depth technical due diligence and both companies jointly worked on the customization of the platform. The final details of the cooperation will be defined by summer and the organizations will deep dive on specific projects within Vattenfall offshore wind pipeline in the fall.

“Vattenfall wants to achieve fossil free living within one generation. By doing that it is also our role to use our capabilities to contribute to the development and reinforcement of the supply chain in Europe and in this particular case, in France.”, adds Gunnar Groebler.

The longest blades to date

The 12 MW turbine features a 220-meter rotor, a 107-meter blade (the longest ever manufactured). With the largest capacity factor in the industry, one Haliade-X turbine can generate 67 GWh annually. This is enough clean energy to supply 16,000 European households for one year.

The development and production of the new turbine will mostly take place in France: nacelle will be assembled in GE factory in Saint Nazaire; blades will be manufactured in LM Wind Power factory in Cherbourg.

GE Renewable Energy plans to install the Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam this summer and to ship the first commercial units in 2021.