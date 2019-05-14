Powering the future, together – AWEA WINDPOWER 2019

Natural Power will be exhibiting at AWEA WINDPOWER which takes place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas on May 20-23.

Holly Burnett, Senior Vice President at Natural Power, will be speaking at the pre-conference seminar ‘Wind 101: introduction to wind energy’ on Monday afternoon. This is billed as the perfect primer for the rest of the conference program providing an introduction to the fundamentals of utility-scale wind power, and will cover the topics of O&M, health and safety, and offshore asset management.

AWEA WINDPOWER 2019 is the wind industry’s premier North American event with wind and renewable energy professionals from all over the world gathering in one place. It’s the most effective way for attendees to expand their knowledge base and business network.

With competitive pricing and stable policy in place, the US wind industry is booming. Now the industry can focus on the future and the other drivers that will propel the industry forward through the 2020s. The program always features speakers with disruptive and innovative ideas that continue to strengthen wind energy’s value proposition and challenge the current way of doing business.

Natural Power in North America

The team of experienced wind industry veterans at Natural Power reviewed more than a third of new wind assets in the USA on behalf of clients in 2017 and has continued to expand across the US with offices in New York and Seattle. The business provides asset management services on more 5GW of renewable energy projects, equivalent to the top three US wind owners by capacity (according to AWEA 2015 Market Report figures). Its approach to ‘total asset management’ on operational projects includes a range of services for owners and financiers alike, including local site management and balance of plant services, advanced performance engineering analysis, remote monitoring services, and operational reporting and analysis.