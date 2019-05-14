Nordex receives first wind farm order for 74 Delta4000 wind turbines from the USA

Utility orders 74 N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines for a wind energy project with a proposed capacity of 350 MW.

The Nordex Group has received an order for 74 wind turbines from the N149/4.0-4.5 Delta4000 series, which will be the first of its kind installed at a U.S. wind power project. The wind turbines, which will be installed at an Oklahoma wind farm that has a proposed energy generating capacity of 350 megawatts will be delivered and installed in the spring of 2020.

The order includes supply and delivery of the wind turbines with an operation range between 4.0 and 4.8 MW. A Premium Service Agreement with a term of 5 years will also be included.

“With the N149/4.0-4.5, our highly efficient turbine is now being deployed for the first time in the United States. It is especially designed for regions with moderate wind, which makes it the ideal choice for many potential project sites in the USA,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

This order means that since its launch in September 2017 the Nordex Group has received orders totalling more than 1,400 MW for the N149/4.0-4.5 of the Delta4000 series.