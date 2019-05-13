Wind energy in Spain: Iberdrola starts El Pradillo wind farm in Zaragoza

Iberdrola is the leading producer of wind power in Spain, with an installed capacity of 5,770 MW, while its total installed renewable capacity – both wind energy and hydroelectric – reaches 15,790 MW.

Iberdrola has begun work on the construction of the El Pradillo wind farm in Zaragoza, with an installed capacity of 23 megawatts (MW) and whose investment will amount to 26 million euros.

The wind turbines project, promoted together with Caja Rural de Navarra and located between the Zaragozan municipalities of Fréscano, Borja and Agón, is scheduled to start operations later this year.

The park will be integrated by six wind turbines model ‘Siemens Gamesa G132’, with 3.4 MW of unit power and a wind turbine model ‘SG114’, of 2.1 MW.

With the production generated by El Pradillo, a population equivalent to 10,500 households / year will be supplied with clean energy and the emission of 17,300 tons of CO2 per year will be avoided.

With the El Pradillo wind farm, the power company indicated that it reinforces its commitment to renewable energies in Aragón, a region where it operates more than 320 MW of wind and water.

The group chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán plans to invest 8,000 million euros in Spain in the 2018-2022 period to lead the energy transition and boost renewable energies.

Iberdrola is currently building 700 megawatts (MW) in new renewable projects (photovoltaic and wind), has 2,500 MW under development and a portfolio of over 7,000 MW. The company plans to start up 3,000 MW of renewable energy in the country by 2022, 52% more than its current wind and solar capacity.