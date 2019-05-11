Wind energy can create 2,000 jobs in the Canary Islands

The installation of new wind power in the Canary Islands boosts local employment and helps to combat climate change.

“We do not doubt the benefits of this sustainable energy for the whole citizenry”. This is highlighted by Rafael Martell, president of Aeolican, when describing the impact of wind power on the economy and society of the Canary Islands, which can contribute by promoting local employment in up to 2,000 new jobs, while helping to combat climate change.

Energy from wind turbines can generate investment, employment and new development opportunities for the Canary Islands, he says, being one of the support points to “modify the production model in the archipelago, encourage investment in R & D and promote strong companies and competitive “, says the owner of the Wind Association of the Canary Islands.

According to a recent report by an international consultancy, renewable energies can generate between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs in the Canary Islands, in a whole value chain that maintains important synergies with other industries, such as aeronautics, shipyards, digitization and civil works. It must be taken into account that wind farm energy employs more than 30,000 people in Spain and is the driving force of the rural communities in which it is installed, with these jobs, purchases from local suppliers and demand for services of very different kinds. .

On the other hand, “it is a source of clean and inexhaustible energy, which reduces the emission of greenhouse gases and preserves the environment, with renewable energy contributing the most to the CO2 reduction objectives assumed by Spain within the framework of the international commitments of energy consumption through clean sources “, adds the president of the majority association of this sector in the Islands.

All this makes it participate decisively as part of the strategy against climate change, and in the case of the Canary Islands is the best ally to avoid imports of fossil fuels, an energy dependence that still today considerably increases electricity generation in the Archipelago.

Wind energy is the most mature and developed renewable energy and generates electricity through the force of the wind, by using the kinetic energy produced by the effect of air currents. It is a source of clean and inexhaustible energy, which reduces the emission of greenhouse gases and preserves the environment.