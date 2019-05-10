Offshore wind energy: Ørsted successfully issues green bonds

Ørsted has secured nominal GBP 900 million through the issuance of green senior bonds, to finance its green growth ambition towards 2025 including the investment in the offshore wind farm Hornsea 2 in the United Kingdom with a capacity of 1,386 MW.

Ørsted has completed the pricing of new unsecured green senior bonds of nominal GBP 900 million in total comprising a GBP 350 million fixed-rate tranche with maturity in 2027, a GBP 300 million fixed rate tranche with maturity in 2033 and a GBP 250 million inflation linked tranche (CPI) with maturity in 2034. All tranches have settlement on 16 May 2019.

Key details of the new GBP 350 million fixed rate green bond maturing in 2027 :

Nominal amount: GBP 350 million

Maturity date: 17 May 2027

Coupon (fixed until maturity): 2.125%

Price: 99.551% of the nominal amount

Orderbook: more than 3.3x oversubscribed

Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Key details of the new GBP 300 million fixed rate green bond maturing in 2033 :

Nominal amount: GBP 300 million

Maturity date: 16 May 2033

Coupon (fixed until maturity): 2.5%

Price: 98.563% of the nominal amount

Orderbook: more than 1.6x oversubscribed

Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Key details of the new GBP 250 million CPI-linked green bond maturing in 2034 :