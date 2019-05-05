Offshore wind power contracts pledged for Scottish companies

Mr Mackay said: “Scotland has all the natural resources to make it an ideal location for offshore wind but recent projects have failed to deliver significant economic opportunities for Scottish businesses.

“I will continue to champion the strengthens and potential of our indigenous supply chain. But now it is time for the offshore sector to do more by awarding contracts to our supply chain.

“I acknowledge that the supply chain must work hard to seek opportunities – making strategic investments and considering appropriate collaborations when tendering for contracts.”

Delegates are to meet again later this year to review progress.

The Offshore Wind Industry Council has increased its ambitions for UK content and set a 60% target for 2030, with an independent supply chain review undertaken earlier this year to support it.

Supply chain firms, project developers and trade unions have agreed to take “urgent action” to ensure more Scottish companies are awarded contracts for offshore wind farms.

At a summit held by Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay and Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse, representatives from wind energy industry said collective action is needed to achieve ambitious local content targets and ensure contracts stay in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has pledged to explore the options for supply chain conditions and incentives to Crown Estate Scotland leases and ways in which the Scottish Parliament reviews and approves decommissioning plans.