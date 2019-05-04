WINDPOWER 2019: Wind energy + new customers

WINDPOWER 2019 is in just two weeks! That gives you 14 days to get your schedule together to ensure a successful event.

Every year CEOs tell us WINDPOWER is the most important four days in their business cycle. There is no other time that you can meet with every customer, every supplier and every partner in one location. Large AWEA members report back about the multiple hundreds of business meetings they conduct during the show. And, it is not only wind business on their schedule. We hear “as much solar business as wind gets done at WINDPOWER.” After all, we are Wind+!

So what do these companies say you should do to have such business development success?

Do your homework : Make sure you know who will be there. The WINDPOWER registrant list is updated in real time, so make sure you check it out to develop your target list. The event app is officially live! Once registered you can use the networking tool to contact other attendees and set up meetings prior to the event. Download the AWEA Events app from the app store.

: Make sure you know who will be there. The WINDPOWER registrant list is updated in real time, so make sure you check it out to develop your target list. The event app is officially live! Once registered you can use the networking tool to contact other attendees and set up meetings prior to the event. Download the AWEA Events app from the app store. Make sure your key targets attend : Successful marketers don’t wait for customers to come to them. They reach out directly. INVITE folks you want to meet with. We have a special promotion this year– send your key customers the promo code PLUS19 a special discounted rate. The guests you share this with will appreciate the invite– you’ll build goodwill and likely get a meeting onsite!

: Successful marketers don’t wait for customers to come to them. They reach out directly. INVITE folks you want to meet with. We have a special promotion this year– send your key customers the promo code PLUS19 a special discounted rate. The guests you share this with will appreciate the invite– you’ll build goodwill and likely get a meeting onsite! Divide and conquer : One person can’t do it alone. As you develop your target list, make sure you have the right team on site to staff meetings you are scheduling. And your customers will be seeking you out too. You will get overlapping requests from potential customers so don’t put yourself in a position where you have to choose.

: One person can’t do it alone. As you develop your target list, make sure you have the right team on site to staff meetings you are scheduling. And your customers will be seeking you out too. You will get overlapping requests from potential customers so don’t put yourself in a position where you have to choose. Think like your customers : What sessions on the conference program might attract the companies you what to meet with? Are your prospective customers exhibiting? Think creatively about how you can seek out the prospects you want to meet.

: What sessions on the conference program might attract the companies you what to meet with? Are your prospective customers exhibiting? Think creatively about how you can seek out the prospects you want to meet. Take advantage of the social events : The Opening Reception, exhibit hall happy hours, and opening breakfasts are all great opportunities to expand your network as well as seek out specific individuals you want to meet.

: The Opening Reception, exhibit hall happy hours, and opening breakfasts are all great opportunities to expand your network as well as seek out specific individuals you want to meet. Do your post event work: You are not finished when you leave the show. WINDPOWER gives you the opportunities for face time and personal meetings with your customers and prospects. But you have to maintain these relationships. Connect on LinkedIn and make sure to follow up. And be sure to reach out before future AWEA events.

Do you have business development tips to share? Share on social media using #WINDPOWER2019. We will spotlight creative ideas in future posts.

We hope to see you in Houston, May 20 – 23. Register today!