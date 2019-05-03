Nordex receives wind power order for the second phase of the “Syvash” wind farm in Ukraine

The order has now also been awarded for the final construction phase of the “Syvash” wind farm with 113.1 MW in Ukraine: the Nordex Group has received an order to supply a further 29 wind turbines from the N131/3900 series. In February 2019 the Nordex Group had already reported the order to supply the first 34 machines with 132.6 MW for “Syvash”, marking the company’s entry into the Ukraine market. After its completion in 2020, with its 245.7 MW “Syvash” will be the largest wind farm in Ukraine.

Nordex contract partner is Powerchina Ltd., which will build the wind farm for the local project company SyvashEnergoProm, a joint venture comprising the Norwegian project developer NBT AS and Total Eren, a leading French based renewable energy IPP.

The electricity generated from Syvash will be sold to state-owned company “Energorynok” – Ukraine’s wholesale electricity market operator. Once the entire wind farm is completed, it will feed 840,000 MWh of clean electricity a year into the grid and can supply approximately the needs of 100,000 households. It is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 465,000 tonnes per year.

The wind farm is to be built in the region of Kherson, on the north shore of Lake Syvash.

NBT AS – a profile

NBT AS is a developer and operator of utility-scale wind farms in emerging markets. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Oslo, Norway. NBT has operations in Norway, China, Cyprus, Sweden, Singapore and Ukraine. NBT is planning to develop additional wind farms in Ukraine, which are due to be completed within the next three years. For more information, go to www.nbtas.no.

Founded in 2012 by Pâris Mouratoglou and David Corchia, Total Eren develops, finances, builds and operates renewable energy power plants (solar, wind, hydro) representing a gross capacity of more than 2,200 MW in operation or under construction worldwide. Through partnerships with local developers, Total Eren is currently developing numerous energy projects in countries and regions where renewable energy represents an economically viable response to growing energy demand such as in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa. On April 5th, 2019, Total Eren integrated the NovEnergia Group and extended its presence notably in Southern Europe. The objective is to achieve a global net installed capacity of more than 3 GW by 2022 on top of NovEnergia Power Plants. Since December 2017, Total S.A., the major energy company, has been acting as a shareholder of Total Eren. For more information, please visit www.total-eren.com

The EPC contractors for the Syvash Wind Farm are Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd. (“POWERCHINA”), the largest power plant construction company in the world, ranked no. 182 on the Fortune 500, and POWERCHINA Fujian Engineering Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of POWERCHINA. POWERCHINA possesses the full-range of capabilities, from planning, survey, design and engineering to construction, installation, and operation and maintenance of power and infrastructure projects. POWERCHINA aims to become a top global enterprise in renewable energy. Its business covers 116 countries and the total amount of contracts for projects under construction is more than USD 100 billion.

