MPC Capital acquires Costa Rica wind farm

MPC Capital has reached financial close for the acquisition of the 21 MW wind farm Tilawind for approximately USD 50 million. Investors include MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund (“the Fund”), MPC Capital’s investment platform for renewable energies in the CARICOM region, and ANSA McAL Limited, Trinidad and Tobago’s largest conglomerate.

In 2018, Tilawind exceeded our forecasted expectations, in terms of energy production and revenues. The wind farm, which is located in Tilarán, in the northern province of Costa Rica, Guanacaste, is operational since 2015 and has the potential for future expansion of its peak capacity.

Tilawind is the second acquisition of the Fund, which has already invested in the 51 MWp solar PV park Paradise Park in Jamaica. MPC Renewable Energies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPC Capital and the investment advisor to the Fund, originated and structured the transaction and is now responsible for the technical, commercial and administrative management of the wind farm.

David Delaire, Managing Director of MPC Renewable Energies, said: “Taking over the management of Tilawind wind farm gives us the opportunity to utilize our renewable energies asset management platform to optimize the performance of this asset. We look forward to expanding our services, not only in the Caribbean region and Central America but also globally to maximise shareholder value. We’re also eager to explore additional investment opportunities in the renewables sector for both institutional and retail investors who wish to capitalise on opportunities in the growing market.”

The acquisition was signed already in June 2018 with an economic transfer date as of January 2018. All customary approvals were granted in April 2019 enabling the closing of the acquisition.

MPC Capital AG is an international asset and investment manager for real asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages real asset investments and investment products for international institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its asset categories of focus are Real Estate, Shipping and Infrastructure. MPC Capital AG is listed on the stock exchange (MPCK) since 2000 and has around 300 employees group-wide.