MHI Vestas Installs Norther Wind Turbines in Record Time

Average installation time for the company’s latest wind energy project is half of the installation time at Burbo Bank Extension.

Reflecting the company’s dedication to operational efficiency and continuous improvement, the installation team at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, in partnership with Norther NV and Van Oord, completed the safe installation of Norther’s 44 V164-8.4 MW wind turbines in record time, despite inclement weather. The 44th and final wind turbine was safely installed last Thursday.

“The MHI Vestas installation team, together with our partners, has completed installation at Norther in record time,” said MHI Vestas Chief Operations Officer, Flemming Ougaard. “Not only did we finish ahead of schedule despite inclement weather, but most importantly, the wind farm project was installed safely. A truly exceptional job by everyone involved.”

Vincent Leenders, MHI Vestas Project Director, said, “From the first V164 wind energy projects installed by MHI Vestas only 3 years ago, our installation times have progressively improved with the company seeing 50% faster installation times on Norther.”

After completion and start of commercial operations at the end of summer, Norther will supply 370 MW of green electricity to Belgium, the equivalent of powering nearly 400,000 Belgian homes. Norther is now the largest commercial wind farm off the Belgian coast.