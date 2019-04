China added 5.2 gigawatt of new solar power capacity in the first quarter, the National Energy Administration said in a briefing on Monday, which includes 2.4 GW from solar farms and 2.8 GW of new distributed solar projects.

The country also added 4.78 GW of wind energy between January and March, the NEA said.

Total installed wind power capacity reached 189 GW by the end of March, the NEA said.