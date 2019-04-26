Wind energy in Canada: Siemens Gamesa wind turbines for a wind farm

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has announced that it has signed a contract to supply and commission 43 SG 4.5-145 wind turbines, with flexible rating up to 4.8 MW, for a wind power project in Canada with an undisclosed customer. The order is for a nominal capacity of 194 MW.

The SG 4.5-145 will be the most powerful turbine with the largest rotor size to date in Canada. The 71-meter blade integrates aerodynamics and noise reduction features—including Siemens Gamesa DinoTails® Next Generation technology—to guarantee a high production of energy and reduced noise emission levels.

“We’re proud that our partners chose Siemens Gamesa and our SG 4.5-145 turbine for this project,” said David Hickey, head of the Siemens Gamesa business in Canada. “The new SG 4.5-145 turbine will provide extremely cost competitive and clean energy to the consumers and communities of Canada.”

With more than 3,000 MW installed in Canada, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is the market leader by cumulative installed capacity. Our team of employees provide technical expertise, top-tier service, quality products, and ongoing support to all of our customers. Canada is 8th in the world for total onshore installed wind capacity with 12.8 GW as of December 2018, with a 20% annual growth rate for the last ten years.

