11 new partners enter in the Spanish Wind Energy Association in the last two months

The Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) has welcomed eleven new members who have joined our association from the end of February until this week: Bird & Bird, Preditec, Sermec II, Krilinex Power Solutions, ABEI Energy, BayWA , Principle Power, AleaSoft, FE Energy, Voltalia and Avintia Energía. And so far this year there have been 16 new additions in total. With these new partners the Spanish Wind Energy Association reached the figure of 192 members.

Regarding the activities carried out by these eleven new partners, Bird & Bird is dedicated to providing legal services for the renewable sector. For its part, Preditec is an engineering company specialized in instrumentation for protection, supervision and predictive diagnosis of machinery in industrial plants.

Sermec II is a Portuguese company that offers maintenance services in the wind sector and Krilinex Power Solutions is a company specialized in mechanical and electrical equipment with a high technological component.

For its part, ABEI Energy is an independent energy producer that integrally manages power generation projects from renewable sources. BayWA r.e is a renewable energy developer, provider of energy solutions and services, and a global wholesaler. Principle Power is a provider of technology and innovation services for the offshore wind industry, and AleaSoft offers short, medium and long term forecasts to all types of agents in the energy sector. FE Energy has 15 years of experience in the entire renewable energy production chain from development, management, construction and commercialization of renewable energy. Voltalia is an energy producer and service provider of renewable electricity production from solar, wind, hydroelectric and biomass. And Avintia Energía is a new line of business of the Avintia Group whose objective is to promote, develop, build and operate renewable energy projects under a mixed model of diversified electricity generation.

In 2018, 26 companies joined AEE, including Alfanar Energía España, GarloWind, Coverwind Solutions, Haizea Wind, CTE Wind Iberica, Cepsa Gas and Electricity, Equinor, Idnamic, 8.2 Spain / Latin America, NEM Solutions, Alerion Clean Power, Association of Renewable Energies of Andalusia (CLANER), Engineea Remote Technologies, GWA Supplies, Segula Technologies Spain, Cobra Infrastructure Management, TUV SUD Iberia, KK Wind Solutions, Nabla Wind Power, Liftra, GECAMA, Enriel, AAGES, 3M Spain , OCA Specialized Technical Consulting and Certification Entity for Renewable Energies (CERE).

The Spanish Wind Energy Association hope that the new associates, as well as all the others, get the most out of our collaboration and we appreciate the trust placed in AEE.