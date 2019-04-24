Xcel Energy acquires two wind farms in South Dakota & Minnesota

The move comes as part of Xcel’s strategic plans to deliver 85% carbon-free electricity in the Upper Midwest region by 2030.

U.S. electric services company, Xcel Energy Inc. has recently completed the purchase of two wind energy projects that will add capacity to its expanding Upper Midwest wind energy portfolio. According to reliable sources, the 300MW Dakota Range 1 & 2 projects in eastern South Dakota and the 200MW Blazing Star 2 wind project in southwest Minnesota will allow Xcel Energy to continue to be a national leader in wind energy.

Moreover, the two wind projects, in addition to the Blazing Star 1 project currently under construction, will be part of the company’s affordable, clean energy strategy that will add 1,850 MW of renewable energy in the region over the next two years.

According to KDLT News, Xcel claims that these projects are part of its strategy to deliver 85% carbon-free electricity in the Upper Midwest by 2030. Meanwhile, sources suggest that the company also aims to meet its new goal of zero-carbon electricity by 2050.

Commenting on the purchase, Chris Clark, President, Xcel Energy- North Dakota, South Dakota Minnesota, said that their customers demand clean and affordable energy, a key reason why the company is investing in projects like Dakota Range and Blazing Star that will enable it to offer lower power bills, build on its clean energy leadership, and offer economic benefits for the region.

Reportedly, the Blazing Star Wind projects, located nearby Hendricks in southwest Minnesota, will include nearly 200 wind turbines which will cover around 70,000 acres of area. Meanwhile, the Dakota Range Wind 1 & 2 project, located in Grant and Codington counties in northeast South Dakota, will include around 72 wind turbines offering enough capacity to power over 160,000 homes.

Reliable reports suggest that the combined output of the Dakota Range and Blazing Star 1 & 2 projects will offer around 700 MW of low-cost, clean energy to customers, sufficient to power over 367,000 average Midwestern homes.