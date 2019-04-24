E.ON, Kyuden Mirai Energy to develop Japan’s offshore wind energy industry

E.ON and Kyuden Mirai Energy signed a cooperation agreement to jointly develop offshore wind power projects in Japan. The cooperation is focused on fixed bottom projects and starts with a study to jointly select a project for development, construction and operations in the Kyushu area, the southernmost island of Japan. The companies may consider expanding the partnership to other regions in Japan.

The cooperation follows E.ON’s decision to enter the Japanese wind market. E.ON intends to transfer its experience and technical know-how from its 1.8 GW installed offshore wind capacity from Europe to Japan. E.ON has established a local presence with the recent opening of a Tokyo office.

Kyuden Mirai Energy is a leading developer of the Hibiki-nada Offshore Wind Farm Project in Kyushu and in parallel is studying opportunities for new offshore wind projects throughout Japan. The Hibiki-nada Offshore Wind Farm Project is the first tendered project under the revised laws of port management in Japan.

Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Operating Officer at E.ON Climate & Renewables: “Our strategy to enter the Japanese market is based on trustful and long-term cooperation with local players. We feel that Kyuden Mirai Energy is an excellent partner for us. Our capabilities complement each other while we share the same values and the ambition to drive offshore wind growth in Japan.”

Yasuji Akiyama, President of Kyuden Mirai Energy: “This year could be the memorial year for offshore wind industry in Japan with the new general sea law promoting offshore wind. It is a great timing for us to start joint activities with E.ON as the best partner for us to enter into the new market. E.ON has remarkable experience in fixed-bottom offshore wind and shares the same view on local stakeholder engagement.”