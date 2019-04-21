China to promote using wind energy to power heating

China on Friday said it would promote using energy generated by the wind to help power heating systems during the bitterly cold winters seen in many parts of the country.

That comes as the world’s No.2 economy pushes to reduce carbon emissions from coal-burning as part of its battle against pollution.

The National Energy Administration urged local authorities to set annual targets for generating heating using energy from wind farms over the period form 2019 to 2021. It also said they should build infrastructure to promote the use of wind power.

Local governments will be given less than two months to draw up plans and submit them to Beijing.

Wind power generators that participate in winter heating projects could receive tax reductions or subsidies, the NEA said in the statement.

The NEA also called for grid companies to work on removing technical barriers to reducing power wastage due to insufficient transmission capacity.