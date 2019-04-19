Delingha 50 MW Tower Concentrated Solar Power Plant Reached Full-load Operation

At 14:19, April 17th,2019, SUPCON SOLAR Delingha 50MW Tower CSP Plant reached full-load operation. Records show the major indicators of the system has exceeded their design parameters: The molten salt at the outlet of the receiver reached 566? and steam pressure reached 13.3MPa. The turbine generator output power reached 50.65MW. The main subsystems including heliostats field, MSR, storage tanks, SGS and turbine-generator unit run steadily.

The plant expeditiously reached full-load operation since commissioned on Dec. 30th 2018. The project team will work diligently to make good of the defects and optimize plant performance to achieve the designed power generation and realize commercial operation.

SUPCON SOLAR Delingha 50MW molten salt tower CSP plant, one of China’s CSP pilot projects, is equipped with a 7-hour molten salt storage system and designed to generate 146 GWh electricity annually. The project was launched on March 15th 2017 and commissioned on Dec. 30th 2018, which is designed and constructed based on SUPCON SOLAR’s independent technologies, over 95% equipment are domestically sourced.

