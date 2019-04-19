FERC directs SPP to lift unjust membership exit fee

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued a statement in response to FERC directing SPP to eliminate the membership exit fee for non-transmission owners.

Yesterday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) directed the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to eliminate the membership exit fee for non-transmission owners. The decision granted a complaint about SPP’s exit fee raised by the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) and the Wind Coalition (now Advanced Power Alliance).

“We applaud FERC for removing the exit fee barrier, which prevented many market participants (including consumer advocates, independent power producers, power marketers, energy storage, demand response, and environmental groups) from becoming members in SPP and contributing to its decision-making process. We look forward to working with SPP to develop a more inclusive stakeholder process that will lead to better outcomes for ratepayers.” – Amy Farrell, Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs, AWEA.