American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued a statement reacting to President Trump’s new executive orders on energy and infrastructure

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement reacting to President Trump’s new executive(Opens in a new window) orders(Opens in a new window) on energy and infrastructure:

“We agree enhancing U.S. energy infrastructure is a critical priority, but these executive orders miss a major opportunity by focusing almost exclusively on pipelines, whose capacity has increased ten times faster than electric transmission capacity over the past decade. The U.S. electric grid was rated an unacceptable D+ by the American Society of Civil Engineers—hardly the backbone we need for a 21st Century, high-tech U.S. economy. With billions in private investment to upgrade and expand transmission infrastructure being held up by regulatory uncertainty and inefficient process, we are missing a huge opportunity by focusing on only part of the infrastructure solution.” – Amy Farrell, Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs, AWEA.