Denmark’s largest onshore wind energy project: Eurowind Energy chooses Siemens Gamesa

Consists of 18 wind turbines for the Thorup-Sletten project in the northwest of Aggersund. Siemens Gamesa will also maintain the wind farm for 20 years through a long-term service program.

Siemens Gamesa has signed an order with Eurowind Energy for Thorup-Sletten, the largest onshore windfarm in Denmark to date. The 18 onshore turbines will have a total capacity of 77 MW and an electricity production equivalent to the average annual consumption of approximately 65,000 households.

“We are proud of being the developer behind the largest onshore project in Denmark. This is yet another proof that onshore wind should continue to be an important part of the energy mix to keep Denmark at the forefront when it comes to wind energy,” says Jens Rasmussen, CEO for Eurowind Energy and adds: “We have chosen Siemens Gamesa because we looked around in the market to find a turbine that is both a great match for these very windy conditions and can deliver high product quality and a highly competitive price. The upgrade of the turbine from 3.6 to 4.3 MW together with the 130 meters rotor was important to get the lowest cost per KWh produced.”

The installation of the Thorup-Sletten wind farm, west of the Aggersund bridge in northwestern Jutland, will start in October of this year. Siemens Gamesa will also be responsible for service and maintenance of the wind farm for 20 years through a long-term service program tailored for Eurowind.

“Of course it means a lot to us to win this bid from Eurowind and to be able to continue driving the transformation to renewables in Denmark. We are constantly working to offer innovation, technology and solutions tailored to the needs of the individual customer,” says Steven Pryor, Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore Business Unit CEO for North Europe and Middle East.