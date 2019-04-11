E.ON builds new major wind farm in the USA

E.ON announces the start of construction on a new major project in the USA. The first foundations for the turbines of the Cranell wind farm have been cast in Refugio County, Texas. The 220-megawatt project will be brought online this year.

Cranell will be powered by 100 wind turbines from the manufacturer Vestas and will generate enough electricity for more than 66,000 households. With the acquisition of Cranell, E.ON has a total capacity of more than 3,000 megawatts of wind power in the state of Texas.

E.ON recently announced the start of construction on another onshore wind farm in southern Texas, the 151-megawatt Peyton Creek project in Matagorda County. Peyton Creek will also start operations this year.