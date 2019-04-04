Argentina unveils new landmark wind energy and grid capacity tender

Undersecretary for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency of the Government Secretariat of Energy, Ministry of Treasury, Argentina, unveils new tender at GWEC’s Global Session on Global Markets at Wind Europe 2019 Conference & Exhibition.



New tender to support further renewables growth and additional grid capacity in Argentina.

Argentina came fifth in GWEC’s 2019 Global Wind Report among markets in the Americas with the most capacity additions, installing 494MW in 2018.

The Undersecretary for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency of Argentina, Sebastian Kind, has unveiled a landmark new renewables and grid capacity tender today during the Global Market Session hosted by the Global Wind Energy Council at the WindEurope 2019 Conference & Exhibition, chaired by Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC.

Round 4 tender of the RenovAr programme will aim to foster the growth of wind power in Argentina by securing a certain amount of additional renewable energy in 2019, to be determined this year. The tender currently under analysis will support the commitments outlined in National Law 27.191 of 2015, which sets a mandate to incorporate 20% of renewable electricity by 2025 into Argentina’s energy system.

Undersecretary for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency of the Government Secretariat of Energy, Ministry of Treasury, Argentina, Sebastian Kind, said: “We are delighted to announce that the government in Argentina is actively working in the devolpment of RenovAr Round 4 tender which will be coming soon, and will include transmission grid infrastructure investments to foster further renewable energy deployment in the country”.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: “The wind market in Argentina has awakened. It is now one of the most exciting markets in the one of the most promising regions of the world. The announcement today builds on this momentum and sends a strong signal to developers and investors that Argentina is committed to meeting its renewable energy targets and is ready to capitalise on the benefits that wind energy offers”.

Since 2016, the Argentinian government has been implementing new procurement schemes that have revitalised the renewable sector in general, and in particular the wind power sector. This has contributed to 3.7 GW of wind power capacity from 63 projects and 5 billion USD in investments, including plans to develop the local supply chain by leading OEMs Vestas and Nordex, demonstrating the long-term potential of the market. In addition to supporting Argentina’s decarbonisation commitments, wind energy has contributed to the creation of 5,000 skilled jobs.

GWEC is a member-based organisation that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organizations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies.