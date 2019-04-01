Canary Islands approves the execution of seven new wind power farms

With these new wind farms, a total of 26 wind energy facilities will be eligible for the call for aid for the installation of wind power in the Canary Islands, whose deadline for submission ends on Tuesday.

The Council of Government of the Canary Islands, on the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, Industry, Commerce and Knowledge, today approved the decrees by which it is agreed to execute seven new wind farms totaling a total power of 95.2 megawatts (MW).

Specifically, the decrees approved refer to four wind farms located in Gran Canaria, two in Tenerife and one in Fuerteventura. In addition, in all cases, the affected planning is modified within a period of six months.

These parks will be eligible for the call for grants open until Tuesday, April 2, for the installation of new wind power on the islands and for which it has a budget of 80 million euros, financed with FEDER funds.

The Minister of Economy, Industry, Commerce and Knowledge, Pedro Ortega, said that with the approval of these 7 new parks, the Canary Islands can far exceed the goal of reaching 180 new megawatts of wind power through this call for aid.

“Specifically, and as of today, there are 26 wind projects located in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and Fuerteventura that have an Environmental Impact Statement and are ready to take advantage of this call” explained the counselor.

The implementation of all these wind farms could mean an additional 220 MW of installed wind power, which would mean an increase of 5% more in renewable energy compared to the 600 MW already installed in the Canary Islands.

In this context, the Minister highlighted the effort and work done by the staff of the Ministries of Economy, Industry, Trade and Knowledge and Territorial Policy and Sustainability, as well as “the confidence shown by the promoters in the Canary Islands Government could take forward the necessary procedure so that they could attend this call for aid. ”

“From now on, it is necessary that both the promoters and the system operator and local administrations work hand in hand so that these projects can materialize and become a reality that helps the Canary Islands to continue advancing in the implementation of a model energy is much more sustainable and respectful of the environment, “he added.

He also recalled that the Government of Spain has undertaken to publish this year a new call for aid for the installation in the Canary Islands of wind power and photovoltaic energy in the archipelago.

Terms of the call

The wind turbines projects that benefit from this call must be completely completed on June 30, 2022 and the maximum amount that can be granted per project is 448,000 euros per MW, establishing a limit of 15,000,000 euros per company and project.

The text establishes a maximum limit of wind power installed per island of 70MW in Gran Canaria, 55 in MW in Tenerife; 35MW in Lanzarote; 45 MW in Fuerteventura; 7 MW in La Palma and 5 MW in La Gomera.

The applications received will be evaluated according to a score between 0 and 15, which will take into account the amount of the unit aid, the location and installation and the administrative viability of the project.

New enforcement decrees

Among the 7 wind farms whose implementation was approved by the Governing Council today, there are 4 parks in Gran Canaria, such as the Santa Lucía del Mar (9 MW) and Arinaga Mountain (18.9 MW) parks, powered by Alternative Energies of the Islands, S. L, in the municipality of Agüimes; the Salinetas park, with 4 MW of power, promoted in Telde by Loro Parque, S.A .; and the Agüímes wind farm, of 9.6 MW, from Naturgy Renovables, S. L. U.

With regard to Tenerife, the start-up of the 16.1 MW Granadilla Central Park was approved, promoted by Green Power España, and the 8.4 MW Magua 1 Park, promoted by Disa Renovables in Arico.

Likewise, the Governing Council ordered the execution of the Wind Park project of the Rosario and the Evacuation Infrastructure, promoted by Naturgy Energy and whose installation entails a wind power of 29.2 MW.