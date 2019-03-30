Vestas secures 206 MW wind power order in Brazil for the V150-4.2 MW wind turbines

The French multinational company Quadran International has through its subsidiary Quadran Brasil, placed an order for the 206 MW Serrote wind farm to be located at the municipality of Trairí, in the state of Ceará. The contract includes the supply and installation of 49 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with a 125-meter hub height. The power from Serrote wind park will be supplied to the Brazilian utility CEMIG through a PPA agreement with Quadran.

“We are very pleased with the success of the negotiations for the use of Vestas V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in our first projects in Brazil. We believe that this partnership will add a lot of value, quality and safety to our projects. I would like to thank Vestas for the spirit of collaboration shown in this contract and I hope we can continue working together in our next projects”, said Armando Abreu, CEO of Quadran Brasil.

Turbine delivery is expected to commence in 2020 and commissioning is planned for 2021.

“I would like to thank Quadran for the trust they have placed in Vestas. The project will certainly benefit from the performance of our leading onshore wind turbine, as well as from the proximity to our assembly facilities in Aquiraz”, highlights Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas managing director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

The order is Vestas’ first project in the state of Ceará, where the company’s Brazilian V150-4.2 MW nacelles factory is located. Serrote wind park’s 49 nacelles as well as the wind park’s blades and towers will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules.

Since Vestas announced the expansion of its production capacity in the state of Ceará in October 2018, the company accumulates 819 MW of firm order intake for its leading onshore wind turbine, the V150-4.2 MW.