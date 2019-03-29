King Felipe VI inaugurates WindEurope 2019 on April 2

His Majesty King Philip VI will inaugurate on April 2 the most important event in the world of wind power sector, WindEurope 2019 Conference & Exhibition. Business, technology and policy leaders will meet at the Bilbao Exhibition Center (BEC) to celebrate this meeting organized by the European WindEurope Wind Association and the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) as a national partner. The Official Inauguration will begin at 11:30 am and Teresa Ribera, Minister for Ecological Transition will participate; Íñigo Urkullu, Lehendakari of the Basque Government; Gunnar Groebler, President of WindEurope and Juan Virgilio Márquez, CEO of AEE.



Do not miss the opening press conference of WindEurope 2019 on April 2 at 08h30 with the participation of:

Giles Dickson, CEO of WindEurope

Juan Virgilio Márquez, CEO of AEE

Arantxa Tapia, Councilor for Economic Development and Infrastructure of the Basque Government

João Pedro Matos Fernandes, Minister of the Environment and Energy Transition of Portugal

Tomislav? Ori ?, Minister of Environment and Energy of Croatia

After the press conference, at 09h15 the Ministerial Session will begin, with the participation of Rocío Sicre, president of AEE; Gunnar Groebler, president of WindEurope; Arantxa Tapia, Councilor for Economic Development and Infrastructure of the Basque Government; and the environment ministers of Portugal and Croatia. In addition, representatives of the companies Ambassadors of the event will participate: Iberdrola, Siemens-Gamesa and TPI Composites.

Business, technology and policy leaders will meet during the three days of the event, which will attract more than 7,000 professionals and 300 exhibitors from 50 countries. WindEurope 2019 is the meeting point to analyze and discuss, among other topics, the road map for wind energy; the national plans of the countries around us, the challenges of system integration; offer a fair energy transition for all Europeans; obtain the appropriate framework for the increase of wind power; the commercialization of floating marine wind; and much more.

In Spain, the installation of the new wind power planned for 2030 is an opportunity for market growth and has positive effects for the country. Spanish wind is committed to installing more than 4 GW of onshore wind power by 2020, and 2.5 GW per year until 2030. Spain has an important wind energy supply chain that employs more than 22,500 people.

TOUR FOR MEDIA

WindEurope 2019 organizes a tour for journalists on April 3 to different installations of industrial centers in the wind sector in Bilbao. There are places available. Sign up!

The Wind Business Association (AEE) is the only Spanish national partner in WindEurope 2019. We will have a stand in Pavilion 1-E20, in the BEC. We are at your disposal to help you manage interviews or what you may need. There is availability to conduct interviews (upon request) with the CEOs of the wind sector.