Vestas has received an order for 220 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines for a wind project in the USA

Underlining Vestas’ ability to deliver optimised project performance and reliability, the order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are proud to expand our 2 MW platform footprint and to have been chosen to perform long-term service at the site”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The 25-year service terms will ensure that the project operates at peak performance capability and delivers clean, abundant wind energy to the community for decades to come”.

Customer and project are undisclosed per the customer’s request.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019 with commissioning planned for the fourth quarter of 2019.